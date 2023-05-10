Bobo’s has introduced PB&J, a new shelf-stable snack line. Made with whole grain oats, it is offered in Grape Jam and Strawberry Jam flavors.

“People love being reminded of their youth, and for many the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a cherished childhood staple,” says Beryl Stafford, founder at Bobo’s. “We’ve reimagined the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a shelf stable version without the prep or the mess and it’s easy to take anywhere.”

PB&J is jam filling and encased in a peanut-buttery oat crust made with 17g of whole grain oats. It is gluten-free, vegan, soy-free and certified kosher. The snacks are individually wrapped for packed lunches, picnics, bike rides, hikes or quick bites on-the-go, at work or at home.

The announcement comes one month after the introduction of the Dipp’d Bar line and two months following the new Protein Bar line launch. The company moved to a new, wind-powered facility in Loveland, Colo., in late 2022.

Bobo’s new PB&J line is currently available nationwide.



