J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. has introduced three new services aimed at helping food manufacturing facilities and food importers ensure compliance with the industry’s regulations and standards.

These requirements include those set by organizations such as the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and even state and local agencies.

“Because of how important safe food practices are to the public, food manufacturers and importers face an especially demanding set of requirements to stay in business,” says J. J. Keller Food Safety Consultant Francesca Vesce, who has spent 30 years serving food manufacturing facilities in compliance and quality assurance roles. “To help these companies get, and keep, their operations in compliance, we’ve developed a series of consulting services that can assess their current level of compliance and provide clear recommendations for addressing areas of opportunity before an audit or incident occurs.”

J. J. Keller’s three new onsite food safety consulting services include:

Food Safety Plan Development or Review: Designed to help ensure a company's plan would pass a regulatory inspection or safety audit. If no plan exists, J. J. Keller will develop a facility-specific plan on the company's behalf.

FSVP Plan Development or Review: Helps companies that import FDA-regulated products into the U.S. comply with the Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) plan requirements. This includes either reviewing an existing plan for compliance or creating a custom plan.

These new services join a suite of consulting services offered by J. J. Keller, a provider of safety and regulatory compliance for 70 years. The company’s services range from food safety to transportation, workplace safety, environmental compliance, hazardous materials, human resources, healthcare and more.