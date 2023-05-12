Florida Food Products, LLC announced that Kevin Neat, former chief financial officer of Johnson & Johnson’s North American Consumer Health business, has joined the company as chief financial officer. Neat will be a part of FFP's executive leadership team and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of FFP’s financial and IT functions.

Neat brings more than two decades of international experience leading finance teams at companies across the consumer packaged goods, healthcare, aerospace and chemical manufacturing industries to his post. He has managed large organizations, collaborated in the development and implementation of effective business growth strategies, and developed and delivered improvement initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin—well-recognized for his track record in developing and leading best-in-class finance organizations—to FFP as we continue to strengthen our leadership team,” says Jim Holdrieth, CEO of FFP. “Over the past 18 months we have successfully and strategically scaled our business, completing four strategic acquisitions, and are confident that Kevin’s decades of experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow FFP.”

Neat has spent most of his career in senior global finance leadership positions at J&J, including the medical devices and supply chain divisions. He also served in senior financial leadership roles at McNeil Nutritionals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Cordis Corp., B/E Aerospace and International Paper. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration finance and an M.B.A. from Stetson University.