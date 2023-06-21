Entenmann's has announced it is transforming its line of Entenmann's Minis to Entenmann's Baker's Delights. The product is now a permanent addition to its portfolio. With the same taste and individually-wrapped packaging, Entenmann's Baker's Delights are reportedly developed to fit the busy lifestyles of consumers.

Grounded in consumer insights, the transition to Baker's Delight's was implemented to meet the needs of consumers within the sweet baked good snacking category and to ensure the name, branding and positioning reinforce the equity and heritage of the Entenmann's brand to a new generation of consumers, according to the company.

In addition to a new name, logo and overall look and feel, Entenmann's will integrate NaviLens Technology on its retail boxes, which helps visually impaired people find products by hearing their name, nutrition and allergen information, allowing them to shop more independently. Users can download the NaviLens GO App from the App Store or Google Play. As part of Grupo Bimbo's greater commitment to inclusivity, Entenmann's® is the first sweet baked goods brand to partner with NaviLens on this technology.

Available now in flavors ranging from Crumb Cake and Brownie Chocolate Chip to Apple Snack Pies, Entenmann's Baker's Delights boxes come with six to eight individually-wrapped mini snacks. Its products are available at most major retailers, along with Entenmann's® product lineup of donuts, crumb cake, cookies and more.