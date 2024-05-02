Dorot Gardens, a brand under the Kayco Beyond division, unveils a new brand identity alongside its culinary concept — "Pop. Drop. Done.” — featuring fresh, flash-frozen garlic and herbs.

This introduces the most significant evolution of the Dorot Gardens brand since the launch of its purple package in 2017.

Crafted in collaboration with Chase Design Group, the rebrand aims to rejuvenate Dorot Gardens' appeal to home cooks worldwide. Vibrant packaging hues and compelling messaging underscore the brand's ethos encapsulated in "Pop. Drop. Done."

“The new Dorot Gardens branding now has larger, more prominent flavor callouts and individual colors assigned to each flavor,” says Dorot Gardens Marketing Manager Laura Morris. “The new package will ensure consumers pick the right flavor to avoid making a flavor mistake so they can use the different flavors hassle-free.”

The rebranding aims to demonstrate the ease, quality and convenience of pre-portioned, flash-frozen garlic and herbs, eliminating the need for chopping or measuring. Dorot Gardens strives to save consumers time and remove guesswork from chopping and measuring.

The rebrand elements will be integrated across all product SKUs and serve as the cornerstone of a revamped website, in-store displays, digital and social media campaigns and advertisements.

"We wanted the new packaging and brand assets to convey clearly: Dorot Gardens is revolutionizing cooking, ensuring richer, fresher flavors and aromas,” Morris says. “We are confident that the new packaging will ‘pop’ off the freezer shelves into the consumer’s carts.”

The Dorot Gardens lineup includes Crushed Garlic, Crushed Ginger, Chopped Basil, Sautéed Glazed Onions, Chopped Cilantro, Crushed Turmeric, Chopped Parsley and Chopped Dill, each portioned in trays. With a two-year shelf life, even out-of-season ingredients maintain their freshness.