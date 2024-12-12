Hostess has unveiled a new logo and packaging design as part of a refresh of the brand.

The J.M. Smucker Co., which acquired the Hostess brand in November 2023, says it modernized Hostess' look and feel to enhance appeal with new consumers while engaging current fans. The updated logo retains the trademark heart, while offering a more playful font style and a brighter color palette. The refreshed logo design also includes a cloud-shaped border celebrating the light and airy quality of Hostess snacks.

The refreshed product packaging features stylized typography, as well as updated product photography and product descriptions.

"The launch of the new logo and packaging design is an exciting way to kick off the next chapter for this great brand and introduce ourselves to new fans," says Christopher Balach, vice president, marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "When we talk to consumers about the brand, the thing we hear again and again is about the joy it brings, and we were eager to celebrate the special feeling of enjoying a favorite Hostess treat through this work."

The process to develop the new look and feel utilized multiple phases of consumer testing to evaluate all aspects of the refreshed presentation. These efforts resulted in the updated logo and new packaging creative that consumers prefer 2:1 to the previous presentation of the brand while enhancing perceptions around taste and modernity.

"At Hostess we talk about how we are made not manufactured – that every snack we bake is unique – and that spirit was central to the refreshed presentation," says Aundrea Graver, director, marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "One of my favorite aspects of the work are the subtle 'easter eggs' embedded in how we present the product brands. We wanted to leverage the inherent strength of the Hostess parent brand while celebrating what makes each of our sweet baked snacks distinct and we did just that."

The company says Hostess' updated visual presentation preceeds a new advertising campaign planned for 2025.