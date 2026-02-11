The J.M. Smucker Co. Eliminates COO Role as Part of Leadership Reorganization

The J.M. Smucker Co. has made series of leadership updates the company says are designed to advance its long-term growth strategy, support its portfolio of brands, and enhance profitability and earnings.

Tucker Marshall, who has served as chief financial officer, has been promoted to the new role of chief financial officer | executive vice president, frozen handheld and spreads and sweet baked snacks. In addition to financial reporting, internal audit, tax and treasury, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and corporate development, Marshall's oversight has expanded to include the strategic leadership of the U.S. retail frozen handheld and spreads, sweet baked snacks, and international businesses, which will be led by their respective general managers. Marshall now also oversees the company's sales function.

Rob Ferguson, who has served as senior vice president and general manager, coffee and procurement, has been promoted to the new role of chief product supply officer | executive vice president, coffee, pet, and Away from Home. Ferguson's oversight now spans company operations, distribution, supply chain, procurement, commodity hedging, quality assurance, research and development, and cost and productivity programs, including the company's Transformation Office. It also includes the strategic leadership of the company's U.S. retail coffee, U.S. retail pet foods, and Away From Home businesses, which will be led by their respective general managers.

Jill Penrose, who has served as chief people and company services officer, has been promoted to the expanded role of chief people and administrative officer | chief of staff. Penrose now manages corporate strategy and chief of staff responsibilities in addition to her continued oversight of communications, public relations, government and industry relations, human resources, community relations and philanthropy.

In addition, The J.M. Smucker Co. has eliminated its chief operating officer role, and John Brase has transitioned from the company. Mark Smucker has reassumed the president title, serving as CEO, president and chair of the board.

"I would like to thank and recognize John for the many contributions he has made to our company over the last several years," Mark Smucker says.

These senior leadership updates were effective Feb. 9. Marshall and Penrose will continue to report to Smucker, and now Ferguson will also report to Smucker. Jeannette Knudsen, chief legal officer and secretary, will continue to report to Smucker, as will newly elected Chief Marketing Officer Katie Williams, announced on Feb. 5.

"These executive leadership updates will sharpen our focus on driving top-line growth and enhancing profitability across the company,” Smucker says. “Tucker and Rob bring extensive financial and supply chain expertise and proven track records of leading transformational work, supporting growth and organizational productivity. Tucker's experience as chief financial officer and his enterprise-wide knowledge positions us to continue the strong momentum in frozen handheld and spreads, while also ensuring we stabilize and improve profitability in sweet baked snacks. The creation of the chief product supply officer role, and our promotion of Rob to this position, underscores our strategic focus on driving profitability and earnings growth, and his strategic leadership of coffee, pet, and Away from Home will ensure continued focus on growth and margin expansion opportunities."

The J.M. Smucker Co. also announced the following senior leadership updates.

Tim Wayne, who currently serves as senior vice president and general manager, Away From Home and international, will be promoted to the role of senior vice president and general manager, coffee and Away from Home, overseeing the coffee portfolio in addition to continuing to manage the Away from Home business.

Robert Crane, who currently serves as senior vice president, head of sales and sales commercialization, will be promoted to the role of senior vice president, head of sales and international, assuming responsibilities for the international business in addition to continued leadership of the sales and commercialization teams.

Wayne and Crane will each assume their new and expanded roles effective July 27. They now report to Ferguson and Marshall, respectively, effective Feb. 9.

In addition to the leadership updates announced today, Randy Day, senior vice president, operations, and Bryan Hutson, senior vice president, information services and supply chain, each have announced their intent to retire from their respective roles. Day and Hutson will remain with the organization to support the transition of the operations, information services and supply chain functions.

The company will commence a search to fill the new role of chief technology officer, reporting to Smucker. In addition to responsibility for information technology, this role will focus on advancing the company's artificial intelligence strategy across the enterprise. The J.M. Smucker Co. will also commence a search for the role of senior vice president, operations and supply chain, as well as the new role of senior vice president, science and technical community, which will be responsible for quality assurance, research and development and other technical functions. Both roles will report to Ferguson.