TOMRA Food has appointed Peter Lamb as vice president, head of sales for TOMRA Fresh Food, a provider of integrated turnkey solutions for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Lamb joins TOMRA Food with international experience as a senior executive in the manufacturing and commercial sectors. Most recently he was CEO for the Packaging Products Co., which serves the food, beverage and dairy industries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Before that, he was managing director in the Asia Pacific region for DS Smith, a British multinational packaging business, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a focus on sustainability.

To take up his new role, Peter has moved from Saudi Arabia to his native New Zealand. Based at TOMRA Fresh Food’s headquarters in Auckland, he will travel to meet TOMRA’s sales teams and customers around the world.

Paul Slupecki, senior vice president, head of TOMRA Fresh Food, says, “Since TOMRA Food reorganized into the TOMRA Fresh Food and TOMRA Processed Food business areas two years ago, we have never stopped looking for ways to strengthen our customer support. Peter’s appointment is the latest step in that process.

“Peter joins TOMRA with great experience in leading transformation and growth, both in established and emerging markets. For TOMRA, he will help identify and activate new sales opportunities. For TOMRA’s customers, he will help more packhouses optimize their operations with the industry’s best sorting, grading, peeling, analytical and packing technologies.”

Lamb says, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join TOMRA, a business with a team deeply committed to ensuring every resource counts—a philosophy which aligns strongly with my personal values. Drawing on my experience and my passion for developing strong relationships as the basis for success, I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of TOMRA, its customers, and its global team.”



