Nestlé announced the appointment of David Hancock as head of investor relations, effective October 1, 2024. Hancock will succeed Luca Borlini, who will continue at Nestlé in a new role focusing on retail shareholders and supporting the Nestlé share registry.

"I would like to thank Luca warmly for his contributions and commitment to the Investor Relations team over many years, and wish him every success in his new role," says Anna Manz, chief financial officer of Nestlé. "I am delighted to welcome David to Nestlé. With his deep knowledge of capital markets and financial communications combined with broad strategic finance experience, David is ideally placed to lead our investor relations team in Nestlé's next phase of value creation."

Hancock will join Nestlé from Deliveroo, the UK-listed food delivery company. He is currently VP of finance, strategy & investor relations, with responsibilities including investor relations, sustainability, corporate development and strategy. He previously held the roles of interim chief financial officer and VP of investor relations at Deliveroo. From 2013 to 2020, Hancock held senior finance positions at the Adecco Group, including SVP, head of investor relations based in Zurich. At the start of his career, Hancock spent 11 years at Morgan Stanley, beginning in sales and trading before moving to become a highly ranked equity research analyst. Hancock holds qualifications in accounting, financial analysis ESG investing, and has a master's degree in philosophy from Cambridge University.