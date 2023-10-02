PulPac announced the appointment of Nathalie Bödtker-Lund as its new head of impact and sustainability.

In her new role, Bödtker-Lund will lead PulPac's strategic initiatives to enhance the company's commitment to sustainability further and drive positive impact across the industry. She will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative sustainability practices that align with PulPac's mission to replace single-use plastics.

"We are truly excited to welcome Nathalie to PulPac. Her leadership will be pivotal in driving our sustainability agenda forward, as we remain committed to leading the race for sustainable packaging," saysLinus Larsson Green, CEO and Founder of PulPac.

"Packaging is fundamental to the modern economy, but the system is inefficient, linear and leads to pollution. Plastic can be a fantastic material for long-term uses but not for convenience products like in food service. We welcome the ongoing packaging revolution, and PulPac is very much a driving force in this movement. With the Dry Molded Fiber technology, we have what's needed to replace single-use plastic. I'm both humbled and thrilled to be part of this journey, and my contributions will ensure PulPac acts sustainably throughout the whole value chain and drive a positive impact within the industry. Come join us if you dare to be a part of the circular revolution," says Bödtker-Lund.