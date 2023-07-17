PathogenDx has announced the launch of Sero, a new rapid, single test that detects salmonella and 13 serotypes in a single shift to support the food industry’s poultry sector.

“Salmonella outbreaks are a huge issue facing poultry producers, particularly when you look at the astronomical risk and costs associated with an outbreak,” says PathogenDx co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. “For every confirmed case of Salmonella, another 30 go undetected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that each year one in six Americans – or 48 million people – get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. To make matters worse, food contaminated with Salmonella usually looks, tastes and smells normal. That’s why next-gen tests like Sero are critical to preventing infection and minimizing this threat to public health in the U.S.”

Patel adds,” With Sero, there is no need for qPCR, NGS testing or both. It delivers gene detection of Salmonella and 13 serotypes from primary enrichment and ensures an easier, simplified workflow and cost savings that poultry producers require to optimize production and food safety. Sero results are also ready in a single-shift and deliver the lowest cost per sample when compared to sequence and antisera based serotyping methods.”



PathogenDx’s Sero Assays include the company’s patented Dynamic Dimension Detection (“D3 Array”) technology, which is comprised of up to 108 probes—in triplicate, in a single well—to deliver a new approach to multiplexed molecular testing. Amplified DNA binding is enabled across a flexible, open 3D cross-linked array architecture, which the company states results in a more flexible, faster and lower-cost test than qPCR or NGS technology. Additionally, Sero rapidly detects the serotypes responsible for most Salmonella infections in one efficient test, including: