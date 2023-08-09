Piab has introduced the piFLOWt conveyor for gently handling delicate ingredients and products. It features a controlled low speed, guided entry into the conveyor and eliminating sharp edges.

Suitable for transporting up to four million items per hour, the piFLOWt conveyor can be used to transport fragile goods within a processing plant. For the food industry, this enables the safe handling of, for instance, coated sweets, candy, roasted coffee beans, whole nuts and nutraceutical tablets.

Eliminating the use of inadequate standard equipment and alternative, often back-breaking, manual procedures, piFLOWt will safely transfer ingredients and products between the various processing units, such as tablet presses, coating drums and packaging lines, avoiding risks of damage.

The piGENTLE technology maintains a gentle flow by regulating the feed pressure of the pump, ensuring that fragile ingredients or products are handled delicately. PiFLOWt is an extension to Piab’s piFLOW conveyors for powder and bulk materials and is developed to meet the demands regarding operational safety and hygiene within the food (piFLOWf), pharmaceutical (piFLOWp) and chemical (piFLOWi) industries.