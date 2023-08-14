Primaria Nutrition, the nutrition division of GC Ingredients, has invented in a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta, Georgia, to manufacture custom formulations in powder and liquid form for food, supplement and value-added products.

The facility was designed for precise formulations and blending nutritional and functional pre-blends. The facility features six suites with custom air handling, humidity control and various blending and packaging equipment. Primaria Nutrition’s facility can handle large orders and accept low minimum order quantities (MOQs).

The company offers ribbon blending, paddle mixing, and tumble mixing to accommodate any type of food product. Nutritional premix solutions include ready-to-drink (RTD) and read-to-mix (RTM) drinks, performance/meal replacement bars, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery products, tortilla solutions, sweetener blends, meat/poultry blends and supplements. In addition, Primaria Nutrition has proprietary custom food blends that include antimicrobial blends, baking powder blends and flavor-masking agents. It also reportedly offers a full range of effervescent products for a unique delivery system.

Primaria Nutrition controls nutritional formulation analytical and quality assurance by conducting testing in-house, including UPLC, ICP-MS, FTIR and Mixolab testing for the rheological characterization. As a result, the company says, the testing is timely, precise and cost-effective. Primaria Nutrition’s lab services ensure that products meet quality standards every time.