CoreTigo has announced that it will showcase its industrial wireless automation solutions for packaging machines and intelligent conveying systems at PACK EXPO 2023. The company’s demonstration will include capabilities and new applications enabled by cable-grade industrial wireless connectivity in collaboration with the Rotzinger group and Rockwell Automation.

Announced recently, together CoreTigo and Rotzinger PharmaPack developed a new packaging machine. CoreTigo states that its expertise in wireless communication solutions has been pivotal for the new packaging solution. It says the collaboration with Rotzinger PharmaPack resulted in an adaptive packaging machine that sets new standards in efficiency, sustainability and flexibility.

The innovative adaptive packaging machine will be displayed through a video presentation at Rotzinger’s booth (South Upper Hall—SU-7113—Confectionery Pavilion). In addition, CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless connectivity solutions will be demonstrated live at Rockwell Automation’s booth (South Lower Hall—SL-6127). Partnering with Rockwell, CoreTigo has recently been named Technology Partner of the Year 2023 EMEA, which it states validates its commitment to drive innovation in the industry.

At the Rockwell booth, CoreTigo’s IO-Link Wireless will be shown integrated into Rockwell’s iTrak Independent Cart Technology system to illustrate how this technology can be used for enhancing packaging machines and enabling high-speed automation functionalities that drive flexibility and throughput, reportedly without tradeoffs.

Both demonstrations will also feature Vahle Group’s (Rockwell Automation Technology partner) inductive power solutions to elevate conveying systems’ adaptability, flexibility and speed. Introducing wireless and contactless communication on conveying systems and transport tracks opens doors to fully automated, innovative, sustainable and competitive machine designs, states CoreTigo.

CoreTigo’s team will be on-site to meet and discuss benefits and value for packaging experts such as: