The White House Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health notes that the intake of added sugars for most Americans is higher than what is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and calls for FDA, in collaboration with other HHS divisions and USDA, to hold a public meeting regarding future steps that can be taken to reduce added sugars consumption in the United States.

FDA will host, in collaboration with other federal partners, a virtual public meeting followed by virtual public listening sessions to discuss strategies for reducing added sugars consumption in the United States.

More meeting specifics, including information on how to register for the virtual meeting and listening sessions, will be made available in September 2023 on the