Damn, Man Snacks Guys Love has introduced a new gift box containing a variety of the company’s products. The Damn, Man Cowboy Starter Kit is intended to introduce new customers to the company’s unique flavors and creative packaging.

The starter kit includes the company’s Rodeo Roasted Memphis BBQ Almonds, Texas BBQ Peanuts and Whiskey Nut Mix, plus three Spicy Smokie Beef Sticks, two Mild Smokie Beef Sticks and one Black Peppered Beef Stick. The flavors are described as:

Memphis BBQ Almonds: The secret to this Tennessee recipe is brown sugar. We also add apple cider vinegar to our 4-oz. bags of Memphis Almonds.

The secret to this Tennessee recipe is brown sugar. We also add apple cider vinegar to our 4-oz. bags of Memphis Almonds. Texas BBQ Peanuts: Apple cider vinegar, our vegan Worcestershire sauce, plus spices create the BBQ flavor.

Apple cider vinegar, our vegan Worcestershire sauce, plus spices create the BBQ flavor. Whiskey Nut Mix: The mix features an assortment of cashews, almonds and peanuts. The recipe infuses orange-flavored whiskey to add depth. The mix is seasoned with salt and roasted to have a crunchy texture.

The Damn, Man Cowboy Starter Kit retails for $34.95 at https://dmsnacks.com/collections/boxes/products/damn-man-s-cowboy-starter-kit.