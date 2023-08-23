Roland Foods, LLC, a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired ifiGOURMET, an importer and master distributor of bakery, pastry, confectionery and ice cream products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ifiGOURMET will be combined with AUI Fine Foods, Roland Foods’ sweet division, and ifiGOURMET’s owner and CEO Rick Brownstein will remain with the company going forward.

“This strategic acquisition will strengthen AUI Fine Foods’ footprint in the key Chicago and San Francisco markets and expands our sweet product offering, which will allow us to better serve existing and new customers nationwide,” says Keith Dougherty, CEO of Roland Foods. “We believe tremendous opportunities exist in the gourmet food and ingredients market today, and the addition of the ifiGOURMET team will better position Roland Foods for growth.”

An importer of gourmet dessert products and ingredients from around the world, ifiGOURMET serves more than 1,500 in-store bakery, restaurant chain and foodservice customers nationwide. It operates two distribution centers in Chicago and San Francisco.

“We are proud to support Roland Foods’ expansion with the acquisition of ifiGOURMET, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Keith and the entire Roland Foods and AUI Fine Foods team as they continue to identify new strategic acquisition opportunities,” says Ken O’Keefe, Vestar managing director and chief operating officer, and member of the board of Roland Foods.



