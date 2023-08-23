Emmi Roth announced that it is building a specialized production center in Dane County, Wis. The 130,000-sq.-ft. facility will be comprised of a new headquarters and conversion plant.

“We’re known for our award-winning cheeses,” Emmi Roth’s director of manufacturing Jordan Ehlen says. "And as our business has grown, we’ve had a need for in-sourcing our own conversion."

“We will take our cheeses that we make at our other facilities and break them down into shreds,” Ehlen says. “Wedges, chunks of crumbles, and be able to sell them to our consumers.”

The company says that it is hiring 120 people at entry-level positions to support the new site.







