Jacksonville, Fla.-based Darifair Foods broke ground on October 27 for its new headquarters. As part of this greenfield project, Stellar will design and build the 47,500 sq.-ft. facility, which will house administrative offices, an R&D kitchen and production lab, and a test kitchen where clients can sample Darifair’s culinary creations.



Stellar is partnering with Matthews Design Group to perform the civil design, site work, utilities and paving. The new facility will be located at 13129 Flagler Center Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. Crews expect to complete construction by November 2021.



