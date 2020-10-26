Nestlé Purina PetCare has announced a $550 million investment to build a new factory in Williamsburg Township, Ohio. This location will join the company’s network of 21 existing manufacturing locations across the U.S. and be its first new factory built from the ground up since 1975.

Purina says this expansion is part of a broader growth plan and marks the second new factory it has announced in 2020, after the company revealed plans in late September to convert a former brewery into a new pet food factory in Eden, N.C.

“Purina is excited to be building two new factories in the U.S. over the next few years. This growth is a testament to strong consumer demand for our high-quality nutrition that helps pets live longer, healthier lives,” says Nina Leigh Krueger, president, Purina. “Our new Ohio factory will build on our more than 90-year history of making science-based dog and cat foods that pet owners trust. We are grateful for the partnership at the state and local levels, and we’re excited to call Clermont County home and support this great community for a long time.”

Preliminary plans call for Purina to invest $550 million to build its new factory in southwest Ohio and produce leading dry dog and cat food brands. The 1.2 million sq.-ft. facility will sit in Williamsburg Township’s South Afton Industrial Park. Purina plans to employ more than 300 people at its new factory location by 2024, including professional staff, production operators, technical staff and engineers. Construction will begin this fall, and the factory is expected to be operational in 2023.

The facility’s design will be inspired by Nestlé facilities around the globe and will be built to Purina’s quality and food safety standards. The facility will be Purina’s most technologically advanced pet food factory, utilizing robotics and innovative digital tools and featuring a training center to promote learning and development.

Gray will be the design and construction firm on the project, as well as providing engineering and automation and controls services.

“We’re excited to partner on this great project with Purina,” says Stephen Gray, president & CEO of Gray. “We recently announced another project with them in North Carolina and know that both projects will have monumental impacts on their local communities, the pet food sector, and overall food & beverage industry.”