Meati Foods announced the appointment of Nicole Johnson-Hoffman to its board of directors. Johnson-Hoffman brings over two decades of leadership within the food and ag sectors to Meati, most recently serving as CEO of cultivated meat company Believer Meats. Her career spans roles with Cargill and OSI.

“In the realm of animal meat and animal-free alternatives, Nicole stands unmatched in her depth of experience and knowledge of operations, market requirements and emerging opportunities,” says Tyler Huggins, CEO and cofounder of Meati Foods. “Having Nicole on board with team Meati is a testament to the uniqueness of our product and the boundless promise of our MushroomRoot, as well as an endorsement of our vision and overall approach.”

Meati Foods continues to scale its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to support growth in retail and foodservice locations. Its Eat Meati line recently launched at Whole Foods Market with its Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak. In foodservice, Meati Foods most recently announced its first Northern California restaurant offering in San Francisco’s Causwells after a series of restaurant launches, including Birdcall, PLNT Burger and Next Level Burger.

“I’m frustrated when I see brands, interest groups and other organizations put the onus of change on the consumer, asking them to shop our way out of problems caused by the food industry,” says Johnson-Hoffman. “It’s the responsibility of incumbent industry leaders and disruptors like Meati to bring solutions that work for consumers. Meati is nailing it, and I’m thrilled to partner with such a great group of people who are doing great things.”