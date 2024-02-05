Meati Foods announced that it has appointed Phil Graves as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Graves will oversee the capital expenditures needed for Meati’s continued omnichannel expansion.

“Phil understands how to drive a purpose-driven enterprise that also delivers on profit, and this ingenuity is invaluable for short-term successes and our long-term mission,” says Tyler Huggins, CEO and cofounder of Meati Foods. “As Meati builds on a tremendous inaugural year establishing MushroomRoot as a new, profoundly nutritious and sustainable protein, Phil’s expertise will be a welcome addition to our executive team.”

Throughout his career, Graves has specialized in corporate finance for companies dedicated to having positive impacts on people and the planet while achieving profitability. He joins Meati from Wild Idea Buffalo Co., where he served as the CEO for nearly two years and helped expand the company’s footprint and mission of environmental regeneration and food system sustainability. Previously, he served as the chief sustainability officer and foundation president at Bass Pro Shops; the vice president of corporate development at Patagonia and founder of its corporate venture fund, Tin Shed Ventures; and board member for the Center for Responsible Business at the Haas Business School of the University of California, Berkeley.

“Meati’s growth over the past year has been astonishing, but what I find more impressive is their continued commitment to the sustainable development of MushroomRoot as a new food and Meati Foods as a commercial success,” says Graves. “My experience at companies like Patagonia and Wild Idea taught me that prioritizing sustainable practices can boost the financial bottom line, and Meati’s MushroomRoot offers unprecedented innovation opportunities and exciting revenue possibilities. It’s a great opportunity to improve our food system in deep and lasting ways.”