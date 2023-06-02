Stäubli Group has appointed Roger Schnüriger as its new group chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the group executive committee.

With Schnüriger, Stäubli is recruiting an experienced manager who has a strong track record in successfully transforming and developing global finance functions for industrial companies. The new appointment matches Stäubli's current business strategy for international growth.

Schnüriger most recently served as group CFO for the medical device company Medela. He brings with him over 20 years of financial and international management experience gained in functional and division leadership roles at multinational groups Sonova, DKSH and Syngenta. He is known for his clear focus on achieving business objectives and establishing strong governance frameworks in complex and matrixed enterprises.

“We are fortunate to have found in Roger Schnüriger such a valuable contributor to the further implementation of our business strategy, and we look forward to fostering the expansion of the entire Stäubli Group together,” says Gerald Vogt, CEO.

Roger Schnüriger holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and advanced diplomas in treasury, risk and corporate finance.



