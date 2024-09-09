NextFoods, owner of the Cheribundi and GoodBelly brands, has appointed Lella Rafferty and Mark Borden as CMO and CFO, respectively.

Rafferty brings over 15 years of marketing experience with global brands such as Samsung and Gatorade, as well as high-growth startups such as Noom. In her role at NextFoods, Rafferty will lead brand strategy and marketing efforts.

Borden, who has more than 25 years of financial leadership, has a proven track record in driving financial growth and stability. His background with companies such as Crocs and natural CPG brands such as Bobo's Oat Bars will help as NextFoods continues to optimize its financial performance and invest strategically in its future growth.

"As our company continues to scale and develop new ways to innovate in this industry it's imperative that we bring in the best people in the business," says NextFoods CEO Marcel Bens. "We are delighted to welcome both Lella and Mark to the team. They both bring a stellar track record of producing excellence throughout their careers and we will look to them to drive the company forward."