Tyson Foods, Inc. has named Curt Calaway as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Calaway has been with the company since 2006, most recently serving as interim chief financial officer. Calaway will report directly to Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods.

Calaway has nearly 30 years of experience in finance, audit and accounting. Prior to being named interim CFO, Calaway served as the CFO for Tyson Foods’ Prepared Foods Business Unit and was also responsible for the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate development efforts. Calaway served as senior vice president of finance and treasurer, where he led investor relations, treasury, corporate finance, corporate financial planning & accounting, M&A, corporate development, and supply chain finance. Calaway has held various leadership roles with the company during his 18-year tenure, including controller, chief accounting officer and vice president of audit and compliance.

“Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting,” King says. “I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value.”

Calaway succeeds John R. Tyson, who remains with the company but is currently on health-related leave.