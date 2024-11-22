Hint, Inc., maker of unsweetened, flavored still water, has appointed new leadership position the company for future growth.

Michael Pengue, previously CEO of ZOA Energy and a seasoned executive in the better-for-you beverage sector, has been named CEO. Additionally, Kevin Benmoussa has joined as CFO, bringing two decades of experience spanning Fortune 500 and private equity-backed startup companies in the food and beverage space.

“The chance to join Hint – a great brand and a leader in the healthy hydration sector – is incredibly exciting for me,” Pengue says. “As consumers continue to look for and engage with healthier beverage options, I see tremendous opportunity to drive the growth of the Hint brand.”

Pengue brings more than three decades of experience in the beverage industry, including senior executive roles at Keurig Dr Pepper, BAI Brands, where he helped facilitate the company’s sale to Dr Pepper Snapple, and Nestlé Waters. Most recently, he served as CEO of ZOA Energy, the brand created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which just saw Molson Coors take a majority stake in the business.

Benmoussa most recently served as the executive vice president and CFO of food tech startup Aleph Farms. His experience as a senior finance executive includes leadership positions at Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and The Vita Coco Company Inc. as Global CFO, where he expanded the company’s global finance and strategic functions before successfully leading its IPO on the NASDAQ.

“I’m honored to step into this role and help lead this company to new heights,” Benmoussa says. “I’m excited to work with Mike and the talented Hint team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead while driving long-term, profitable top-line growth."