Wildbrine announced the launch of WildVINE, a new product line of vinegar-pickled vegetables.

"We identified a gap in the pickled foods category—it needed an adventurous, flavorful boost. With WildVINE, we're bringing excitement and a renewed sense of culinary exploration to our customers - bringing those restaurant experiences into homes," says Hannah Lewis, chief marketing officer of Wildbrine. "We want to elevate the mundane and make every meal an adventure. And why pickling? Because much like fermentation, it's a timeless technique that not only preserves but also enhances flavors, marrying the old with the new in a way only Wildbrine can."

The WildVINE collection includes:

Banh Mi Medley : an homage to the classic Vietnamese sandwich, featuring a tart mix of pickled veggies, cilantro, mint and lime

: an homage to the classic Vietnamese sandwich, featuring a tart mix of pickled veggies, cilantro, mint and lime Pickled Red Onions : a condiment spiced with a hint of mild jalapeño heat

: a condiment spiced with a hint of mild jalapeño heat Curtido : a fresh and tart Latin American coleslaw

: a fresh and tart Latin American coleslaw Escabeche: a zesty blend of pickled vegetables ideal for adding spice to meals

WildVINE products are prepared using locally-sourced ingredients in Wildbrine's California facility. Each batch is hand-packed in environmentally friendly, BPA-free, PET 1 packaging.

The Wildbrine products are available nationwide in the refrigerated section at retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Publix and more.