Novozymes introduced Vertera ProBite, a solution designed to change the need for manufacturers’ use of unwanted texturizers to a natural alternative. According to the company, the new product will address consumer concerns of texture and long ingredient lists and encourage more individuals to make the switch from traditional meat to plant-based alternatives.

"This product launch represents a significant milestone in the plant-based meat sector. Vertera ProBite has the potential to redefine the consumer experience by improving the texture issue and at the same time enable a more consumer-friendly label. Two areas which are still hindering the widespread adoption of plant-based alternatives," says Birgitte Schou Borch, head of the plant & food business, Novozymes.

Vertera ProBite is based on the enzyme MTGase (microbial transglutaminase E.C. 2.3.2.13), designed to enhance the texture of plant-based products. Unlike previous solutions, Vertera ProBite requires no labeling, the company says.

The key features of Vertera ProBite according to the company include: