Apeel Sciences announced the launch of RipeTrack, a suite of measurement tools and monitoring software that provides suppliers, distributors and grocery retailers insight into produce ripeness through a digitized, user-friendly platform. RipeTrack benefits nodes of the produce supply chain and, reportedly, results in quality produce for consumers.

RipeTrack can instantly determine the ripeness and quality of produce with a suite of tools, including a durometer, a method of testing produce firmness that has proven to be three times more accurate than industry standards. This information is automatically inputted into a cloud-based data management system and can be digitally shared with team members for analysis. RipeTrack also uses AI technology to determine the ideal ripe date for a piece of produce by analyzing data such as country of origin, pack date and data from a durometer, allowing suppliers and retailers to make decisions about shipping and merchandising the fruit.

This digitized process benefits nodes of the produce supply chain. The inspection platform was developed in partnership with retail quality control teams and enables ripeness data to be captured and analyzed during the ripening, shipping and receiving processes. According to Apeel, RipeTrack can inform shipping and logistics decisions for suppliers and ripeners, and provide product confidence that specifications requested by a retailer are met, reducing the inconsistencies that can occur at the store level.

Inspection data from across a retailer or supplier’s operations is then aggregated into a program dashboard, allowing decision-makers to assess whether the produce meets their goals for ripeness or freshness. They can use this insight to execute data-backed decisions that can improve their supply chain, logistics or merchandising and deliver higher-quality produce on the shelf for consumers.

Originally developed to support the avocado category, the RipeTrack offering is growing to serve multiple produce categories and use cases in the supply chain. To capture additional quality attributes, Apeel integrates its advanced imaging capabilities into RipeTrack to assess ripeness factors such as dry matter, brix and color. Apeel's technology stack is built on an understanding of produce quality and shelf life. The company states that this has only deepened as data and technology have allowed partners to evaluate produce for ripeness, freshness and other attributes.

The announcement is the latest step in Apeel’s path toward developing science-backed, technology-supported solutions that help improve the produce experience on shelf. Visit Apeel at booth #3953 at the International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, October 19-21 to see this technology in use.