The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released two guidance documents that outline recommendations for how sprout operations may comply with the Produce Safety Rule.
The first is a guidance (2023 Final Guidance) that updates and finalizes the following sections of the January 2017 Draft Guidance entitled Compliance with and Recommendations for Implementation of the Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption for Sprout Operations:
- Cleaning and Sanitizing
- Agricultural Water in Sprout Operations
- Seeds for Sprouting
- Environmental Monitoring
- Recordkeeping
The second guidance (2023 Draft Guidance) re-issues certain sections of the January 2017 Draft Guidance and issues one new section for sprout operations as revised draft guidance. The following updated and new sections in the revised draft guidance are now available for comment:
- Equipment, Tools, and Buildings
- Sampling and Testing of Spent Sprout Irrigation Water (or In-Process Sprouts)
- Personnel Qualifications, Training, and Hygienic Practices
