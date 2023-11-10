Kassow Robots, a developer of seven-axis industrial cobot solutions for machine tending, material handling, dispensing and various other applications, has established a U.S.-based team focused on sales and support. Regional channel partner managers Jim Adamski and Collin Ayres and technical support engineer Chris Hapsias will support Kassow Robots' sales partners, system integrators and distributors in the U.S. Kassow Robots is part of Bosch Rexroth, which has been its majority owner since 2022.

Adamski is focused on working with the U.S. partner network east of the Mississippi River and in Iowa. He joined the Kassow Robots team earlier this year and has previous experience with Bosch Rexroth. He’s worked in the factory automation industry for more than 30 years.

Ayres recently joined the Kassow Robots team after receiving his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. As regional channel partner manager, he focuses on helping Kassow Robots expand its presence in North America and supporting sales partners in the western part of the U.S.

The latest addition to the U.S. team is technical support engineer Hapsias. He is responsible for providing technical support and training for Kassow Robots’ U.S. distributor network. He brings four years of factory automation experience, specifically in the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) space.

Kassow Robots’ 7-axis lightweight cobots offer small footprints and maneuverability. The unique seventh axis, or “wrist joint,” enables continuous dispensing, welding and material removal applications, regardless of access angle, without the need to reorient the arm. The cobots are designed to be easy to program and operate after a short introduction, allowing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without robotics specialists to implement automation cost-effectively and independently.























