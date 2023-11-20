Food and Beverage Ontario has launched a marketing campaign for its workforce development initiative, CareersNOW!. The campaign seeks to connect students and jobseekers with employers as a solution to the growing labor shortage in the sector.

The CareersNOW! program was launched in 2020 in response to the workforce shortage and ongoing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The initiative is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development through the Skills Development Fund. The program, now in its third year, has made progress, including engaging with more than 3,000 jobseekers and students, working with 400+ employers, and creating more than 600 jobs.

CareersNOW! has pushed into gear launching an integrated campaign including a new website, digital advertising, email marketing, out-of-home advertising, and strategic partnerships.

"Our government is on a mission to help people gain the skills they need to take the next steps in in-demand careers," says David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "I am proud to invest in programs like CareersNOW!, which gives a much-needed boost to our critical food and beverage industry and help young people earn more take-home pay."

"The food and beverage processing industry is Ontario's largest manufacturing sector by employment and a huge contributor to the provincial and national economy. With CareersNOW! we are giving jobseekers the opportunity to explore and start an exciting job in our industry and we are giving employers the workforce supports necessary to grow their business and meet the demands of Ontario consumers," says Michael Burrows, CEO of Maple Lodge Farms and Chair of Food and Beverage Ontario.

Jobseekers, students and employers can visit careersnow.ca for more specific information and career building tools and recruitment resources, respectively. CareersNOW! is made possible through the partnership of Food, Health and Consumer Products of Canada, Ontario Native Education Counselling Association, Meat & Poultry Ontario, Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, FoodGrads, Careers in Food, Discover Ability Network, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Magnet, Food Processing Skills Canada, Niagara College, Richard Ivey School of Business, and the University of Guelph – Experiential Learning Hub.