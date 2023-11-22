BENEO announced that it has extended a production line at its plant in Pemuco (Chile) that enables processing capabilities for the production of its liquid chicory root fiber Orafti Oligofructose LL with an expanded shelf life of one year.

“We are excited about this further commitment to our Pemuco facility,” says Guillermo Fernandez, head of manufacturing at BENEO in Chile. “The new processing capabilities of Orafti Oligofructose LL will nearly triple the shelf life of the product. Improving flexibility along the entire supply chain of food and drink manufacturers is a significant advantage for our regional customers. We can now more easily deliver the health benefits of prebiotic chicory root fiber to wider markets in the Americas region.”

The extended production line in the Pemuco plant will enable BENEO to further explore overseas markets and new development opportunities while also increasing flexibility for supply chain and operations. BENEO’s prebiotic Orafti Oligofructose LL is a soluble dietary fiber that allows easy processing, the company says. The ingredient offers binding and humectant properties for applications like cereal bars as well as sugar reduction and fiber enrichment opportunities in products like bakery, cereals or dairy (alternatives), while maintaining texture and a natural mild sweet taste.

The use of chicory root fibers in food and drink products reportedly offers nutritional and health benefits related to sugar reduction and fiber enrichment and their prebiotic properties. As the only proven plant-based prebiotics, inulin and oligofructose support healthy gut microbiota and promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, such as bifidobacteria, in the gut. This helps to support digestive health, the immune system, reduced blood glucose responses, weight management and more. A range of possible claims exists in the U.S., Mexico, and other countries, subject to national legislation.