The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) programs, the Accredited Third-Party Certification Program (TPP) and the Laboratory Accreditation for Analyses of Foods Program (LAAF), are each offering a QR code and a graphic element to communicate the status of participants in TPP and LAAF and to promote awareness of the programs.

The QR code takes users directly to the respective data dashboard for each program. The graphic elements were developed by the FDA for stakeholders to communicate their participation in the program(s). User guidelines that explain how stakeholders may use the QR code and graphic element are available on both the TPP and LAAF Program landing pages.

TPP is a voluntary program in which FDA recognizes “accreditation bodies” that will have the responsibility of accrediting “third-party certification bodies.” The accredited certification bodies will conduct food safety audits and issue certifications of foreign food facilities under TPP.

LAAF establishes a laboratory accreditation program for the testing of food in certain circumstances. Under the LAAF program, FDA will recognize “accreditation bodies” that will have the responsibility of accrediting “LAAF-accredited laboratories” to the standards established by the rule. In certain circumstances, owners and consignees will be required to use a LAAF-accredited laboratory for food testing.

Neither the QR codes nor graphic elements are required to be used by either program’s participants.