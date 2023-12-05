The FDA rolled out new tools and FAQs that will continue to inform stakeholders about the Food Traceability Rule and help covered entities come into compliance.

The Food Traceability Rule is designed to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market, resulting in fewer foodborne illnesses and deaths. Foods subject to the final rule’s requirements appear on the Food Traceability List (FTL).

Featured in this update are the following:

New webpage about traceability lot codes, including examples of how Key Data Elements (KDEs) could appear on invoices and bills of lading

Video highlighting some technological components of product tracing systems

Examples of a traceability plan

New Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

New supply chain examples for deli salads

Information on how to apply for a waiver or exemption, if eligible

These featured tools are accessible from the FDA’s traceability webpage, along with:

Supply chain examples for different commodities

Fact sheets

Guide to Getting Started with the Food Traceability Rule

Translations of the codified portion of the rule as well as many of the supporting materials and tools

Interactive tool that explains Critical Tracking Events and Key Data Elements

Interactive tool that identifies partial and full exemptions to the rule

FAQs

The compliance date for all persons subject to the Food Traceability Rule is January 20, 2026. In September, FDA

that routine inspections under the Food Traceability Rule will not begin until 2027, to give covered entities additional time to work together and ensure that traceability information is being maintained and shared within supply chains per the requirements of the rule.