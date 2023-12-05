The FDA rolled out new tools and FAQs that will continue to inform stakeholders about the Food Traceability Rule and help covered entities come into compliance.
The Food Traceability Rule is designed to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially contaminated food from the market, resulting in fewer foodborne illnesses and deaths. Foods subject to the final rule’s requirements appear on the Food Traceability List (FTL).
Featured in this update are the following:
- New webpage about traceability lot codes, including examples of how Key Data Elements (KDEs) could appear on invoices and bills of lading
- Video highlighting some technological components of product tracing systems
- Examples of a traceability plan
- New Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- New supply chain examples for deli salads
- Information on how to apply for a waiver or exemption, if eligible
These featured tools are accessible from the FDA’s traceability webpage, along with:
- Supply chain examples for different commodities
- Fact sheets
- Guide to Getting Started with the Food Traceability Rule
- Translations of the codified portion of the rule as well as many of the supporting materials and tools
- Interactive tool that explains Critical Tracking Events and Key Data Elements
- Interactive tool that identifies partial and full exemptions to the rule
- FAQs