Daiya announced that product reformulations stemming from its multi-million-dollar investment in fermentation technology are now hitting shelves across the country. Featuring the new Daiya Oat Cream blend, the proprietary cultured ingredient is now the key component across Daiya's dairy-free shreds, slices, blocks and sticks.

By utilizing vegan cultures, Daiya is utilizing age-old fermentation methods to create a dairy-free cheese made from plants with characteristics that mimic traditional dairy products. The company says that while many brands in the category continue to incorporate oil-based ingredients and GMO techniques, such as precision fermentation, Daiya is working on plant-based cheesemaking.

This latest from Daiya directly addresses the challenges faced across the plant-based cheese category, primarily consumer demand for dairy parity and an inconsistency across taste and texture of products currently on shelf, the company says.

Key features and benefits across Daiya's reformulated cheese products include:

Made with Daiya Oat Cream blend

Melts just like dairy cheese

Boasts an even creamier, cheesy flavor

Dairy-free

Non-GMO Project Verified

Made with glyphosate-free and certified gluten-free oats

"We are so excited to finally introduce our next-generation cheese—the main ingredient of which utilizes our natural fermentation technology. Our new and improved dairy-free cheeses are now made with Daiya Oat Cream blend for a cheesy, 'melts-like-dairy' experience that comforts in only the way cheese should," says Melanie Domer, chief commercial officer at Daiya, "We expect this advancement to not only rejuvenate consumer confidence in the category, but revitalize the category's market potential, finally offering retailers a product that truly bridges the gap between consumer expectations and dairy-free offerings."

The reformulated products will also unveil Daiya's new visual identity, including a logo revamp, a new tagline and a packaging overhaul. The new look is set to speak to the growing market of "lexible" plant-based eaters while still paying homage to the original branding. With its new campaign, "100% Plant-based. Even if you're not," Daiya says it is welcoming all cheese-loving consumers to try its products regardless of their dietary preferences.

Consumers can expect to see the new products on shelves now, with new packaging and the same price point across major retailers in the U.S. and Canada.