Hamilton announced the release of a white paper addressing the challenges faced by the cultivated meat industry. Titled "PAT to Optimize the Cost, Consistency, and Yield of Cultivated Meat Production," the paper explores solutions to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of cultivated meat production processes through applied advanced sensor technology.

Hamilton Process Analytics proposes the implementation of Process Analytic Technologies (PAT) to revolutionize cultivated meat production. PAT tools, endorsed by regulatory bodies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enable real-time measurement and control of parameters during production processes. This approach ensures high-quality, high-volume yields and expedites the optimization of processes, reducing timelines for commercialization.

In this new white paper, Hamilton identifies technical cost drivers in cultivated meat production and suggests ways that PAT principles could be applied to improve performance and cost-effectiveness. Among these, Hamilton describes the implementation of in-line sensors, such as its Dencytee Arc sensors for measuring total cell density (TCD) and Incyte Arc sensors for measuring viable cell density (VCD), which can be used to monitor biomass performance throughout production. In-line PAT can also monitor process parameters like dissolved CO 2 , dissolved O 2 , and pH, offering insights for optimization and cost reduction. Finally, through multiple case studies, Hamilton demonstrates how the application of PAT to cell cultivation has overcome real-world performance and efficiency challenges.

Aniekan Esenam, strategic business development manager at Hamilton, says, "Our innovative sensor technologies are not just tools; they are catalysts for achieving more reliable, reproducible results in cultivated meat production. Hamilton is dedicated to driving advancements in this burgeoning industry, and we are excited to collaborate with scientific pioneers to shape a future where sustainable, high-quality protein sources are efficiently and ethically produced for generations to come."