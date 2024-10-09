Paboco announced the launch a product line, including what the company says is the first-ever available combination of paper bottles and fiber-based caps. The company partnered with Blue Ocean Closures, which launched a standard closure for solids and pills, to be immediately ready for market use.

This entire package, including cap, has a reported total weight of less than 16g, with an HDPE barrier weighing less than 2g. With the bottle’s thin barrier, the combined package is recyclable as paper packaging.

“To us at Paboco, this brings about an immediate change in the industry; here we are changing the material options of the packaging industry and keeping a focus on lightweight packaging. We have already kicked off production and expect to see these bottles in consumers' hands by early 2025. I am excited that we can offer this solution, not as a concept, but as a new packaging reality," says Michael Michelsen, commercial director at Paboco.

Ola Tönnberg, CCO of BlueOcean Closures, says, ”We see that the fiber-based closure is a new standard category, applicable to a range of different bottle materials. Expanding the possibilities to reduce plastics, we are very excited to also launch it on fiber bottles, through our collaboration with Paboco.”