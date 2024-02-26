Paboco, The Paper Bottle Co., has launched its Next Gen Paper Bottle by initiating full-scale production. "This is a fantastic opportunity for conscious brands and consumers looking to make a real difference", says CEO Tim Silbermann.

The Next Gen Paper Bottle signifies Paboco's dedication to pursuing its vision of biobased bottle packaging. With a new manufacturing site in Slangerup, Denmark, Paboco is gearing up for full-scale production to deliver more than 20 million paper bottles by the end of 2025.

Built on the idea of less fossil, more natural materials, Paboco says its Next Gen Paper Bottle offers a minimal barrier solution while staying recyclable as paper packaging. Paboco offers brands design flexibility, allowing them to choose between standard paper bottles or bespoke designs. This versatility allows them to express their identity and connect with consumers, the company says.

Initially targeting brands in the beauty and homecare sectors, the Next Gen Paper Bottle can be implemented across various industries, including premium spirits, food and beverage, vitamins and pills, pet care and more. This scope offers consumers the opportunity to choose FSC-certified fiber-based packaging with less climate and environmental impact.

CEO Tim Silbermann states, “The Next Gen Paper Bottle marks a milestone in our journey towards a fully biobased paper bottle. With ALPLA's backing and our focus on full-scale production, we're transitioning from an innovation pioneer to a progressive business, ready to fill our order books. Ultimately, we are here to make a sustainable impact and start a movement by placing paper bottles in the hands of every consumer.”

Since 2021, Paboco has been testing its products in partnership with: The Absolut Group, Carlsberg Group, The Coca-Cola Co., L'Oréal, and Procter & Gamble.

“After years of innovation and successful collaborations, we are now prepared to launch the Next Gen Paper Bottle on a larger scale,” Silbermann says. “I welcome more conscious brands that want to join us in changing this industry for good.”