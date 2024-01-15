Aptar Closures' SimpliCycle valve is designed for brand owners seeking to enhance packaging sustainability without sacrificing precise, hygienic product dispensing and consumer satisfaction.

SimpliCycle streamlines mechanical recycling, the company says. Comprised of low-density thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), the valves float during the recycling sorting process, separating them from the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) stream; from there, they are recycled in the polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) stream. When assembled into a compatible Aptar closure, SimpliCycle creates a recyclable solution for use with PET, PE or PP containers.

Aptar Closures says that SimpliCycle provides exacting, clean-cut dispensing that meets or exceeds that of valves composed of conventional, less recyclable resins. Available in multiple sizes and configurations, SimpliCycle can be paired with both rigid and flexible containers for products with a range of viscosities, from honey to water. This includes fat- and acid-based products such as mayonnaise and ketchup.

SimpliCycle is designed to yield flow control and consistent flow rate, ensuring users get precise amounts of product. Clean product cut off avoids drips, leaks or spills during product use, and inverted storage compatibility helps consumers use the entirety of each package’s contents.

SimpliCycle has received Critical Guidance Recognition from the U.S.-based Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) as well as RecyClass in Europe. Other distinctions include a World Food Innovation Award for “Best Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainability Initiative,” and a WorldStar Global Packaging award.