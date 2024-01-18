Nominations are now open for Refrigerated & Frozen Foods’ 2024 Best New Retail Products Contest. Up to 25 products will be selected as finalists for online voting throughout the month of March, to coincide with National Frozen Food Month.

Products receiving the top-five votes will be featured in Refrigerated & Frozen Foods’ July e-magazine and on our website, alongside a company Q&A. The product receiving the most votes overall will also be featured in an episode of our From the Cold Corner podcast in July.

Eligible products must have been on store shelves between January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023.

The 2023 winners were:

#1: Hearth & Fire Pizza

#2: Little Leaf Farms Sweet Butter Baby Lettuce

#3: Joyba Bubble Tea Blueberry Pomegranate

#4: Woodstock Frozen Pasta

#5: Good Foods Grab & Go Snack Packs

The deadline for nominations is February 16, 2024. Nominations can be submitted by food processors and manufacturers as well as suppliers and marketing/PR firms.

For complete rules and more information, including past winners