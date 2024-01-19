Leuze offers sensors designed to meet requirements for hygiene-sensitive product and packaging processes.

With its new miniature sensors in stainless steel housings, Leuze says it fulfills requirements of the food industry: chemical and thermal resistance, leak tightness and a hygienic product design. Protection classes such as IP67, IP68 and IP69K as well as ECOLAB, CleanProof+ and Johnson Diversey certifications confirm that the devices operate properly even in harsh environments, according to the company.

With its new solutions, Leuze ensures the following four requirements for sensor systems used in the food industry:

Chemical requirements, high resistance

Thermal requirements: major differences in temperature

Leak tightness: reliably waterproof

Materials/product design: hygienic and food-safe

Leuze meets these requirements by implementing a hygienic product design and using FDA-compliant materials. Its sensors for the food industry have a stainless steel housing a swell as glass-free and scratch-resistant optics covers. The company says it has specially developed the 53C and 55C sensor series for this purpose. They are characterized by the housing made of high-quality, particularly smooth V4A stainless steel and the glass-free, scratch-resistant optics cover. The sensors can thus withstand demanding cleaning and disinfection cycles as well as large temperature fluctuations, the company says.

The high-tech product range includes a number of different sensors for the field of automation technology. For example, switching and measuring sensors, identification systems, data transmission and image processing solutions as well as safety components, services and holistic solutions.

The 53C and 55C series can be used flexibly as through beam photoelectric sensors, retro-reflective photoelectric sensors or diffuse sensors. Depending on the model, Leuze solutions can detect glass, PET, film or small parts. The fill level of aqueous liquids can also be detected. The 53C and 55Csensor series are dustproof and waterproof and meet the requirements of protection classes IP67, IP68 andIP69K. The housing is consistently designed to prevent bacterial carry-overs and contamination. Smooth contours without fastening holes prevent deposits. A fastening concept of the 53C series in hygienic design also contributes to this: The sensor and the machine have a gastight connection via the mounting trunnion.