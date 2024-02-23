Dennis Group has announced the hiring of Marnie J. Rubin as director of human resources. Rubin brings over 18 years of experience in human resources, strategy, performance management and organizational growth. She will have responsibility for all aspects of developing and implementing HR policies, managing talent acquisition, handling employee relationships and retention, overseeing training and development, and managing benefits and compensation. Rubin comes from the Intellectual Property Law Firm, Cantor Colburn, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College and Juris Doctor degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law.