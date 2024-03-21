Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) announced exclusive disinfection biochemicals and processes designed for the meat and food processing industries.

CETI says its primary objective is to ensure thorough sanitization of all surfaces in contact with meat, with a specific emphasis on eliminating pathogens directly affecting the meat. Test results, conducted in collaboration with the Texas Tech University Meat Science Department, have demonstrated impressive results, the company adds.

While existing industry practices rely on chemicals meeting FDA and EPA regulations, with high pathogen elimination rates, there remains a risk of undetected pathogens leading to product recalls. CETI says its biochemicals not only adhere to regulatory standards but also offer distinct advantages. They provide exceptional germ eradication upon initial application, followed by continuous pathogen-killing efficacy for at least 48 hours. Additionally, these biocides are fully biodegradable, ensuring environmentally friendly disposal. Texas Tech University is also engaged in defining testing parameters for various applications across vegetable, fruit, fish and all meat markets.

CETI has engaged Texas Tech University's Dr. Markus Miller to conduct full-scale testing of its products and processes. The comprehensive tests, spanning over many months, at a cost of $150,000, have provided crucial insights. With over 30 years of experience in the cattle, meatpacking, dairy farms, and related industries, Dr. Miller expresses enthusiasm for CETI's cost-effective approach which remediates and recycles water to create a far more environmentally sound process especially in the meat packing sector.

"I am excited to collaborate with Cyber Enviro-Tech," says Miller. "Their cutting-edge technology aligns with my passion for sustainability in the meatpacking industry. I look forward to providing strategic guidance and working closely with their team to achieve our shared goals of effective water remediation and recycling."