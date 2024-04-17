John Wilson

TIPA, a global leader in compostable flexible packaging solutions, has appointed John Wilson as commercial director for North America.

Wilson is the latest executive to join the company's growing North American presence and will head TIPA’s business expansion as demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions continues to grow.

Wilson joins TIPA with a career spanning more than 20 years in consumer packaging, most recently with leadership positions in Amcor’s flexible packaging business. His experience encompasses sustainability, supply chain management, procurement and marketing. He has experience working with brand owners and retailers to reduce plastic waste, achieving ambitious packaging sustainability targets and improving overall environmental outcomes. Wilson’s history with assisting businesses to adopt more sustainable packaging solutions brings TIPA a competitive advantage and unique expertise within the industry.

“I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to join TIPA as it stands at the forefront of compostable packaging innovation,” Wilson says. “The North American market is increasingly ready for transformation in packaging sustainability, as more consumers, brands, and policies demand solutions to curb plastic waste for our planet’s wellbeing.”