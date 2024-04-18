Provisur Technologies showcased a complete high-speed press-to-slice line at Anuga FoodTec in Cologne, Germany. This next- generation module includes: the Hoegger X3 Press, a Press-to-Slice module and the new Formax SX550 Slicer.

The Hoegger X3 Press

At the heart of the Hoegger X3 Press is servo hydraulic-controlled press technology designed to provide fast and accurate pressing. Through the controlled application of force, the Hoegger X3, which the company says is ideal for bacon production, enables precise and efficient pressing of natural shapes and even large belly deformations. This results in better shaped products which in turn leads to more homogenous portions while slicing that significantly improve the slicing yield. It reduces belly cracking and keeps deep wrinkles to a minimum. While Hoegger X3 technology is ideal for bacon, the company says it also provides accurate pressing of fresh meat and specialties.

The Press-to-Slice Module

Provisur says its next-generation press-to-slice module includes a 3D scanner and scales that achieve high-precision evaluation of weight, shape and density of the product. This data is transmitted to the slicer and enables the slicer to produce accurate portion weights, consistent slice thickness and exact slice counts—in fact, the scanning technology determines how to portion each log before the first slice is cut. There is a continuous feedback loop from the slicer to the press-to-slice module, enabling speedy adjustment of parameters to maximize yield and reduce waste.

The Formax Slicer SX550

The brand new Formax SX550 is a high-capacity slicing system that works seamlessly with the Press-to-Slice Module. The SX550 has a 550mm wide throat to fit a maximum amount of product. It provides better portion control and is ideal for high-speed bacon production while also slicing cold cuts, cheese, cured meats and specialties. The SX550 has two independent product drives and can slice two bacons at the same time, making it a high-yield system that maximizes throughput. Smaller products like salami the SX550 can slice multiple products at the same time.