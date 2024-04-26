The FTH-25 SPIRALFEEDER mobile flexible screw conveyor from process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor features a novel design that encloses the electrical wiring system inside corrosion-resistant, aluminum conduit. Devised to safeguard the sensitive electrical wires, the rigid, metal piping eliminates the potential for exposure to dust and ambient moisture and prevents contact with workers, equipment and bulk materials in process. The design approach is to provide a high level of durability, safety and longevity that is not commonly available in a flexible screw conveyor, along with a clean aesthetic that coordinates with sanitary processing facilities.

Suitable for food, chemical, pharmaceutical and other manufacturers concerned with safety, cleanliness and reliable operation, the FTH-Fork Truck Hopper 25 SPIRALFEEDER automatically transfers powders, pellets and other dry, bulk materials from the hopper to discharge via a screw auger rotating inside an enclosed tube. The automated conveying system features designed-in fork pockets to permit safe, easy transport by forklift from one plant location to another to serve multiple machines or processes using a single screw conveyor.

The FTH-25 Fork Truck Hopper SPIRALFEEDER is designed and manufactured with the protective electrical enclosures at the company's New Jersey facility. Product and material testing are offered in the onsite test laboratory.