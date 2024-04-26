Design-build firm Stellar has unveiled a 6,500-sq.-ft. Nutrition Center at its headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Held April 16, the grand opening event featured partnerships with Stellar's selected food vendors, which include Kathy's Table and Aramark.

“We firmly believe that a healthy and unique atmosphere for our employees is the key to the company’s success,” says Stacey King, Stellar’s chief human resources officer. “It’s more than just a place to eat; it's a space we have strategically created to give our employees an environment catered to their overall well-being.”

Other Nutrition Center features include:

A complimentary beverage station with fresh juices, nitro cold brew coffee, and a Bevi smart water dispenser for customized hydration

Bi-weekly food trucks offer a rotating selection of gourmet and nutritious meal options

Collaboration tables designed to provide employees with plug-and-play experiences and alternative work spaces

Stellar's Nutrition Center is one of several approaches the company is taking to promote employee welfare. The company recently announced plans for additional upgrades to its headquarters, including a Fitness & Wellness Center scheduled for construction later this year.