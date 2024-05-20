Provisur has introduced its redesigned Bone Cannon, the STS 2000 and the SME 1830. The Bone Cannon is designed to separate meats still on the bone left after trimming, with a new design that reportedly offers even greater meat recovery. In addition, the new design reduces water consumption and, with the new motor, energy consumption is also reduced. There is a noticeable reduction in noise and the maintenance concept has been redesigned to make it even more user friendly, the company says.

The Soft Tissue Separator STS 2000 enables efficient separation of beef, pork and poultry. It eliminates tendons, cartilage, bone fragments, sinew and more, while preserving the integrity and structure of the food. It can also be used for the clean separation of components in other products such as avocadoes destined for use in Guacamole. In addition, it is suitable for depacking when, for example, the reprocessing of defective articles becomes necessary, or when the best-before date has passed, the company says. It is designed to cleanly separate product and packaging for products such as potatoes and fish, or even Kebabs on a wooden stick.

The SME 1830 has a small footprint and is designed to be an excellent entry-level machine to recover meat on bones and prevent protein from entering the waste stream. The machine is compact and lean and is designed to handle a wide range of applications. It is ideal for MDM and MSM from beef, pork, poultry, and delivers the material for sausages and nuggets. In addition, it can handle fish and fruit. It is designed for simplicity and ease of use without compromising on versatility, according to the company.