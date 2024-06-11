Allagash Brewing Company reports that it has experienced a more than 40% reduction in unplanned work orders since implementing Limble, a CMMS and asset management platform, across its maintenance organization.

With rapid growth over the last decade, Allagash's maintenance team had quadrupled in size and began to experience challenges with antiquated software. Sean Diffley, director of engineering at Allagash, reports having spent as many as 10 hours on administrative tasks each week and feeling the lack of robust reporting capabilities.

After researching modern CMMS platforms, Allagash selected Limble for its user-friendly interface, mobile accessibility, and customizable reporting. Within two months, Allagash had transitioned 400 assets into Limble and was starting to see adoption across the team.

"Limble is so easy to use and the team keeps talking about how fast it is," says Ryan Fisher, maintenance manager at Allagash Brewing Company. "That is driving them to use it more and it helps them do their job better."

Today, the Allagash team manages more than 2,000 assets through Limble and experiences the benefits of more proactive, data-driven maintenance. With detailed asset history, Allagash is optimizing its preventive maintenance program to reduce excessive maintenance and improve machine reliability. The company is bringing more maintenance work in-house, minimizing reliance on outside vendors and reducing operating costs.

"We pride ourselves on making it as simple as possible for maintenance teams to reach their full potential," says Bryan Christiansen, Limble's co-founder and CEO. "The maintenance function should serve as a model of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Boosting visibility with Limble can help demonstrate the value the maintenance team brings to the larger organization."

With access to accurate maintenance data, Fisher has found it easier to advocate for the resources his team needs. "We have the data we need in front of us," he says. The CMMS helped make the case for a new hire and offers valuable insights for allocating resources.

Diffley also uses Limble to support budgeting decisions. "As we put more and more data into Limble, including labor hours and the cost of parts, we're getting more and more out of it, which can generate better budgeting for the next fiscal year," he says.